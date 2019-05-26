Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Receives $199.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

SRPT stock opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 12.17. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.98.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by $0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.66% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.