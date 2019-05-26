Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Stake Lifted by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $69.12 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $78.34.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

