SEA (SE) PT Raised to $35.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price objective lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SEA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

NYSE SE opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. SEA has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.69.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 140.24% and a negative return on equity of 15,761.78%. The firm had revenue of $389.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.25 million. On average, analysts expect that SEA will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 153,655 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 85,700 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $19,754,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $16,980,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $32,693,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SEA by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 582,924 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,790 shares during the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

