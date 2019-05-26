Seaport Global Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDEV. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America set a $15.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $20.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.24.

CDEV stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.94. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $23.12.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.08 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,980 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 8.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,714,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

