Secureworks Corp (SCWX) Receives $14.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up from $10.50) on shares of Secureworks in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Secureworks in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Secureworks in the 1st quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCWX opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 1.05. Secureworks has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.62 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Secureworks will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

