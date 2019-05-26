Semux (SEM) Price Up 3.5% This Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $86,044.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00079450 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00019444 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024346 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007838 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013869 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000930 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 10,701,240 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

