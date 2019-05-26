Serco Group (SRP) PT Raised to GBX 130

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Serco Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 134.50 ($1.76).

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 138.30 ($1.81). The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.67.

In other news, insider Roy A. Gardner purchased 50,000 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £64,500 ($84,280.67). Also, insider David Eveleigh sold 18,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £23,286.25 ($30,427.61).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

