SG Americas Securities LLC Has $445,000 Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9,679.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,249,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 340,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,964,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,968,000 after purchasing an additional 171,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $367.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $1,211,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Phillip D. Green sold 14,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $1,448,141.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,283.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Stephens set a $104.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.89.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

