Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 8,507 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 31.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 684,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,571,000 after purchasing an additional 44,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,940,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $928,433,000 after purchasing an additional 286,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 325.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,297 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LW opened at $62.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.26. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $61.92 and a 12-month high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $926.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.46 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 230.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

