Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Paragon Banking Group (PAG)

Posted by on May 26th, 2019

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities upgraded Paragon Banking Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 667 ($8.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 556.40 ($7.27).

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 434.40 ($5.68) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.88. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 558.50 ($7.30). The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61), for a total value of £214,500 ($280,282.24).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Analyst Recommendations for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

