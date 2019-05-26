Short Interest in American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) Expands By 43.8%

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,347,862 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 2,328,227 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,899 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AOBC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $15.30 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 256,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,884.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $472,880. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AOBC opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $491.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of -0.08. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.94.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

