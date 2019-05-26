Short Interest in Banco Santander SA (SAN) Increases By 189.6%

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,825,016 shares, a growth of 189.6% from the April 15th total of 7,190,507 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,659,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Santander from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Banco Santander from an “a-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

NYSE:SAN opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.11. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 46,183.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 85.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 53.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Short Interest in Banco Santander SA (SAN) Increases By 189.6%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/short-interest-in-banco-santander-sa-san-increases-by-189-6.html.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.