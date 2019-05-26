Short Interest in Methanex Co. (MEOH) Rises By 26.9%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,081,107 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 851,853 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,701 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Methanex by 47.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 262.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 123,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, January 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. Methanex has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Methanex had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.24%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

