Short Interest in SLM Corp (SLM) Decreases By 5.4%

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,718,064 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 25,068,908 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,199,422 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $761,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,625. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in SLM by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in SLM by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 62,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in SLM by 1.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 82,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in SLM by 69.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in SLM by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

SLM stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. SLM has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.70 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SLM will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

