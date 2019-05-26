Short Interest in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Decreases By 10.0%

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,012,578 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 16,678,683 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,947,595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.99. United Continental has a 1 year low of $67.93 and a 1 year high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Macquarie set a $111.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

In other United Continental news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,320.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 6.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,749,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,915,000 after buying an additional 268,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,355,000 after buying an additional 49,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,608,000 after buying an additional 402,590 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,659,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,933,000 after buying an additional 46,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 166.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,011,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,266,000 after buying an additional 1,879,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

