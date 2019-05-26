SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in SkyWest by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,338,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,336,000 after acquiring an additional 95,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SkyWest by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,263,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,594,000 after acquiring an additional 66,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 729,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWest alerts:

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,818,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,780,783.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 696,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,988,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,557. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SkyWest stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.76. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $65.80.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.18. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $723.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SKYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SkyWest in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/skywest-inc-skyw-shares-bought-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.