Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect L Brands (LB) Share Price

Press coverage about L Brands (NYSE:LB) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. L Brands earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted L Brands’ analysis:

Get L Brands alerts:

LB stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 73.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on L Brands from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on L Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on L Brands from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect L Brands (LB) Share Price” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-l-brands-lb-share-price.html.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.