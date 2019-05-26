Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of NN, Inc. (NNBR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NN were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NN by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in NN in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NN by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NN by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in NN by 445.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $7.92 on Friday. NN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.42.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. NN had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.86 million. Analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NN from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

