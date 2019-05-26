Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTC opened at $7.13 on Friday. Wrap Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Several analysts have commented on WRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Spark Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Wrap Technologies Inc (WRTC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/spark-investment-management-llc-takes-position-in-wrap-technologies-inc-wrtc.html.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.