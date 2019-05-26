SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF’s (PSK) “Average” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)‘s stock had its “average” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 52.21% from the company’s current price.

PSK opened at $42.90 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

