State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.70 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (PRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,448,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,283,000 after acquiring an additional 260,990 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 944,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,905,000 after acquiring an additional 49,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup set a $108.00 target price on Primerica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $614,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,249 shares of company stock worth $2,004,130 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.41. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $132.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $494.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

