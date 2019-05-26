Stephens Analysts Give Talos Energy (TALO) a $37.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $37.00 price target on Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.17.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

NYSE TALO opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.66. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $37.64.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.06 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,142,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,809,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.