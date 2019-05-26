Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (UTF)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $25.27.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
