Sterling Construction (STRL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on STRL. BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of STRL opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $223.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger A. Cregg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth $159,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at about $1,220,000. SEI Investments Co bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 153.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 130,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 79,293 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 177.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

