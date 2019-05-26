Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give argenx (ARGX) a $154.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price objective on argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of argenx from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of argenx from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.55.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $137.38 on Wednesday. argenx has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

