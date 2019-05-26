Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Pure Storage (PSTG) Price Target to $20.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PSTG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of PSTG opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $106,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,260 shares of company stock worth $11,880,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

