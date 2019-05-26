Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

SYBT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

SYBT stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $793.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.42. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 31.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

In other news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 5,686 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $202,649.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 4,322 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $150,016.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,891.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 562 shares of company stock valued at $19,376. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

