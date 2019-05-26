Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,016 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $125.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.23 and a 1 year high of $131.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/stratos-wealth-partners-ltd-sells-3016-shares-of-ishares-sp-100-etf-oef.html.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.