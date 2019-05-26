Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Celanese Co. (CE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,742 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $51,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CE. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $126.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

CE opened at $99.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $82.91 and a 1 year high of $119.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.13. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $993,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

