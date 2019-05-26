SunPower Co. (SPWR) Receives $6.97 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.32. SunPower has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $348.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.93 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 46.65% and a negative return on equity of 83.67%. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Wood III sold 33,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $265,175.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,464.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $65,906.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,034 shares of company stock valued at $588,421. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1,093.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 106,128 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of SunPower by 76.9% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of SunPower by 49.9% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 322,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 107,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,007 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 27,677 shares during the period. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.