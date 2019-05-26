SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy Rating for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.35.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470,536 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $734,285,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,387,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $480,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,206,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,183 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

