Sunworks (SUNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

Get Sunworks alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sunworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of SUNW opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sunworks has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 3.27.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 61.84% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sunworks will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunworks (SUNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.