SurModics, Inc. (SRDX) Receives $68.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research set a $64.00 target price on SurModics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $75.00 target price on SurModics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $214,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 1,900 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,569 shares of company stock valued at $665,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SurModics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SurModics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SurModics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SurModics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,366,000 after acquiring an additional 53,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of SurModics by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 115,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 44,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SurModics stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. SurModics has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $572.43 million, a P/E ratio of 86.61, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.24.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. SurModics had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SurModics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

