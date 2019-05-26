Synopsys (SNPS) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Synopsys stock opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $124.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $836.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $547,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Schwarz sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $1,176,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,506.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,395. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

