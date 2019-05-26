Synovus Financial Corp Has $62.71 Million Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,253,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. AFLAC accounts for 1.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $62,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $260,062,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 2,138.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,815,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,645,273 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,914,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,926,000 after buying an additional 1,668,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,647,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,074,000 after buying an additional 1,557,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,155,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,787,000 after buying an additional 1,392,015 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AFLAC news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at $653,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles D. Lake II sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $771,200.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,310 shares of company stock worth $6,254,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.09.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

