Synthomer (SYNT) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SYNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Numis Securities raised Synthomer to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 486.40 ($6.36).

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 379 ($4.95) on Thursday. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 346.60 ($4.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580.50 ($7.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $4.00. Synthomer’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In other Synthomer news, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £3,800 ($4,965.37). Also, insider Calum MacLean sold 73,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08), for a total value of £287,490.45 ($375,657.19).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

