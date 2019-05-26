Target Co. (TGT) Stake Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43,926 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Target by 62.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

In other news, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $143,781.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,474.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $81.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/target-co-tgt-stake-lessened-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.