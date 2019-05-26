Tarsus Group (TRS) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Tarsus Group (LON:TRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

TRS stock opened at GBX 431 ($5.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tarsus Group has a 1-year low of GBX 237 ($3.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 331 ($4.33). The firm has a market cap of $527.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34.

About Tarsus Group

Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.

