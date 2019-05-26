TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $14,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after buying an additional 387,368 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 459,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 140,333 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 450,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,551,000 after buying an additional 94,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $131,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSD shares. Sidoti set a $72.00 target price on Simpson Manufacturing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

