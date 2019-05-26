Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

VIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Telefonica Brasil from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

NYSE VIV opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79. Telefonica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.