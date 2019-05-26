Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,710,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,019,968 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $32,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. Barclays upped their price target on Telefonica Brasil from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

NYSE:VIV opened at $11.55 on Friday. Telefonica Brasil SA has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/telefonica-brasil-sa-viv-shares-bought-by-acadian-asset-management-llc.html.

Telefonica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.