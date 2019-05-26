Tenable (TENB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $29.51 on Thursday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.37 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 7,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $243,085.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,398,237 in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3,308.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,967,000 after buying an additional 2,482,351 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,023,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,901,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 592.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,524,000 after buying an additional 1,689,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 91.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,981,000 after buying an additional 875,725 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at $39,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

