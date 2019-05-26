Tesla (TSLA) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. UBS Group currently has a $200.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $192.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $437.00 target price (up from $418.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $450.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $190.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. Tesla has a twelve month low of $186.22 and a twelve month high of $387.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $4,629,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,229.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.95, for a total value of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,867,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,574,286. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.