TheStreet Upgrades Photronics (PLAB) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Photronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Photronics stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Photronics has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $50,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $53,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,400 shares of company stock worth $227,185. 3.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 570,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 145,740 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 154.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 61.3% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 64,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

