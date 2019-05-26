Tocagen (TOCA) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tocagen in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tocagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Tocagen in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.26 target price on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on Tocagen in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

TOCA stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Tocagen has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $109.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.29.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 108.08% and a negative net margin of 294.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Tocagen will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tocagen by 72,350.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tocagen by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Tocagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Tocagen by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tocagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

