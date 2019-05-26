Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 9,522 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.09.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $13,355,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,541,261.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Kramvis sold 55,048 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $1,547,399.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 864,868 shares of company stock worth $22,809,006. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXTA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. 1,435,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,782. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 24.42%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 9,522 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/toronto-dominion-bank-acquires-9522-shares-of-axalta-coating-systems-ltd-axta.html.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.