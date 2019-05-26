Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 10,755 VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,284,000. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,563,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,491,000 after purchasing an additional 880,531 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,067,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,193,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,269,000 after purchasing an additional 678,907 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,448,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,852,000 after purchasing an additional 653,535 shares during the period.

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 12 month low of $960.00 and a 12 month high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

