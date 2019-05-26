Transcat (TRNS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Get Transcat alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Transcat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.50 million, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Transcat has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 0.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 323,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 45,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Transcat by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 253,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 249,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.