Tredegar Co. (TG) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tredegar by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tredegar by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tredegar during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tredegar by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TG opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $538.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $248.47 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 2.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TG. ValuEngine downgraded Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Tredegar from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

