TRON (TRX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.95 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and $863.91 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00420630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012632 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.01130237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00141644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000841 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About TRON

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Braziliex, Exmo, Bitbns, Rfinex, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, Allcoin, RightBTC, CoinEgg, OpenLedger DEX, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, ChaoEX, YoBit, OKEx, Bibox, Livecoin, Bithumb, Neraex, DDEX, Indodax, Fatbtc, Tokenomy, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx, Cobinhood, BitFlip, Huobi, Exrates, Liqui, Bittrex, Cryptopia, DragonEX, WazirX, Tidex, Kryptono, Mercatox, OTCBTC, Coinrail, HitBTC, LBank, BTC-Alpha, IDCM, CoinTiger, BitForex, CoinExchange, Ovis, Coindeal, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, Zebpay, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, Coinnest, IDAX, Sistemkoin, Kucoin, Binance, Koinex, Hotbit, DigiFinex, OEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

